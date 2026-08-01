Amitabh Bachchan says 'work is difficult to ignore', reflects on discipline and routine

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has offered fans a glimpse into his state of mind through his latest blog penned on July 31.

The actor who is a regular with blogging in the early mornings, apologised for posting the blog late and reflected on how a disciplined routine is the most important key to staying productive despite an ever-demanding work schedule.

The 83-year-old Bollywood icon, who continues to juggle multiple professional commitments, admitted through his blog that work often takes a toll, making it difficult to maintain a fixed schedule.

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ".. as always late again .. but work comes and is difficult to ignore so the delayed Blog .. Hopefully by the 'morrow there shall be better discipline .."

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of routine, the veteran actor added, "When the routine is set the brain works accordingly to its maximum efficiency .. but when it is not set .. be prepared for irregularities .. adjustment takes time .. my love. (sic)"

The reflective post comes a few days after Amitabh Bachchan had to clarify rumours surrounding his health following a cryptic blog that mentioned "hospital", "surgery" and "ICU", triggering concern among fans across social media.

The veteran actor later dismissed the speculation, explaining that the post had been misunderstood and was never about his own medical condition.

He clarified that he had used the example of recovery after surgery and an ICU stay as a metaphor while discussing how champions cope with setbacks, drawing a parallel with Lionel Messi and Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup final.

The actor is known for his thorough professionalism and for being an extreme disciplinary.

Even at the age of 83, Big B is busy as a be with his projects and professional commitments.

He frequently documents his daily routine, late-night shoots, work schedules and personal reflections through his long-running blog.

On the professional front, the legendary actor is gearing up to return as the host of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" Season 18.

For the uninitiated, he has been hosting the iconic quiz show that began with its inaugural season in 2000. The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 10.

Apart from television, Bollywood's ‘Don’ will be seen reprising his role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD".

–IANS

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