Sivakarthikeyan meets TN CM Vijay; says the brotherhood, the bond continues!

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan, who called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, has said that the brotherhood and the bond between them continues.

Taking to his social media timelines to post pictures of his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, " From entertaining hearts to leading the state… some journeys are truly extraordinary. It was an honour to greet our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay sir."

Sivakarthikeyan, recalling earlier times when he had worked and interacted with Vijay, wrote, "From Rasigan Express, to the Vijay Awards stage, to sharing the screen in GOAT… and now, this moment with you, sir. This will always be the most special."

He concluded the post saying, "The brotherhood. The bond. It continues…"

News of Sivakarthikeyan's meeting with Vijay comes on a day when the makers of ‘Jana Nayagan’, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's final film, announced its release date. The film is now scheduled to hit screens worldwide on July 23, 2026.

The film marks a landmark moment in Chief Minister Vijay’s illustrious cinematic journey, and is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. The film promises to be a fitting tribute to a career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan brings together a stellar creative team to deliver a grand cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Jana Nayagan's producer Venkat K. Narayana said, “There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and Jana Nayagan is one such moment. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world”.

He further mentioned, “It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people. We are confident that Jana Nayagan will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career."

--IANS

mkr/