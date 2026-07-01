Sivaji's character in Sudigaali Sudheer's 'Hai Lesso' revealed

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) The makers of director Prasanna Kumar Kota's upcoming rural drama, 'Hai Lesso', featuring well known Telugu actor Sudheer Anand, more popularly known as Sudigaali Sudheer, in the lead, have now revealed the character actor Sivaji plays in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, Vajra Varahi Cinemas, the production house producing the film, released the first look poster of the character Sivaji plays in the film on the occasion of his birthday and wrote, "Team #HaiLesso wishes phenomenal actor @actorsivaji garu a very Happy Birthday. Witness him stun audiences as Lailam Babu in his most powerful avatar on the big screen soon."

The makers had earlier disclosed that actress Naksha Saran played a character called Jessy in the film on the occasion of her birthday.

For the unaware, 'Hai Lesso' will mark the directorial debut of Prasanna Kumar Kota. It went on floors in the city with a traditional pooja in September last year.

Interestingly, 'Hai Lesso' will also mark the production debut of Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under the banner of Vajra Varahi Cinemas.

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as Production No. 1, is the fifth film in which Sudigaali Sudheer will be seen playing the lead.

Actor Shivaji, who delivered an intense performance in the superhit film 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', will again be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the upcoming rural drama.

Sources close to the unit say that the film's title 'Hai Lesso' has been derived from a colloquial expression commonly used in farming communities.

The title poster which the makers released last year had a mythological and rustic tone to it. It featured a regal foot adorned with golden anklets and toe rings. The foot was seen placed on a large green plantain leaf. On the leaf lay a traditional offering of cooked rice mixed with hen and goat heads, flowers, and sindoor, representing rituals and sacrifice. A blood-soaked sword heightened the drama, hinting at divine power and conflict. The title poster hinted at an intense story.

The film, which was launched in a grand fashion, was attended by the core team and several special guests. Hero Nikhil had unveiled the title, while Bunny Vasu had handed over the script to the makers. Directors Vassishta, Chandoo Mondeti, and Meher Ramesh had switched on the camera, and VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot. Director Prasanna Kumar himself called the action for the film’s very first shot.

Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran are the heroines of the movie, while popular Kannada actress Akshara Gowda will be seen in a pivotal role. Motta Rajendran, Getup Srinu, and Bevara Duhitha Saranya too will be seen in significant roles in the film.

The movie has a very young and talented team of technicians taking care of different crafts. The film has music by Anudeep Dev and cinematography by Sujatha Siddarth. Chota K Prasad is taking care of the film's editing, while Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Chintha Srinivas is the writer.

Hai Lesso will have its theatrical release in all south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

--IANS

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