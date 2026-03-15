March 15, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), while announcing the polling schedule for four states and one Union Territory, came out in strong defence of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise undertaken in about a dozen states.

“Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of free and fair elections. The SIR was conducted to ensure that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in rolls,” said the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar while briefing the press on impending elections.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that the elections in four states and the Union Territory represent the distinct geographical and cultural landscape of India.

He said that the elections celebrate the cultural richness and reflect the country’s unity and diversity, and urged everyone, particularly the first-time voters, to participate in the celebration of democracy.

Making a special appeal to the first-time voters, he said, “You are about to step into one of the most important roles of life. I urge you to participate in democratic exercise and cast your vote.”

“Chunaav ka parv, hum sabka garv”, elections in India are festival of democracy,” he added.

The Assembly elections are slated to be held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Notably, the EC announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government of trying to protect “infiltrators” during the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also, TMC has moved an impeachment motion against the CEC, accusing the polling body of bias during the SIR drive. A notice to this effect was also submitted in both Houses of Parliament, backed by the opposition parties.

--IANS

mr/uk

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