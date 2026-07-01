July 01, 2026 3:17 PM हिंदी

Singer Rish recalls how Alka Yagnik effortlessly brought his musical vision to life

Singer Rish recalls how Alka Yagnik effortlessly brought his musical vision to life

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Singer Rishabh Kant (popularly known by his stage name The Rish) has opened up about a memorable early experience of working with legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik.

Recalling the collaboration, he shared how hearing her bring his composition to life left a deep impact on him and became a defining moment in his musical journey. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rish reflected on the valuable lesson he learned from the singer.

When asked about his first reaction to working with Alka Yagnik, he said he was completely overwhelmed and in disbelief at the opportunity. “I was very young at the time. The song was recorded years ago in my father’s studio. Hearing a legendary artist like Alka ji sing a melody I had composed was absolutely mind-blowing. I held on to that song for a long time because I wanted to release it only when people knew who I was.”

Further speaking about the biggest lesson he learned from Alka Yagnik, Rish said it was professionalism. He explained that while he spent a great deal of time writing and refining the composition, Alka Yagnik recorded it with remarkable ease and precision in a short span of time. “Professionalism. That is the biggest lesson. I spent a great deal of time writing and refining the song, but she rendered it beautifully in a very short span of time. For her, it was one of several recordings that day, but for me, it was a dream I had nurtured for years. Watching her bring that vision to life so effortlessly taught me the true meaning of professionalism.”

Alka Yagnik and Rishabh Kant (The Rish) collaborated on the popular song "Apna Chehra Dikha." The romantic track was written and composed by Kant and was released under the T-Series music label.

Rish rose to prominence after making his Bollywood debut as a composer and lyricist with the song “Barbaad” from the 2025 film "Saiyaara," directed by Mohit Suri.

--IANS

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