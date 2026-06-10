Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's 'Sing Geetham' cleared for release with 'U' certificate

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's upcoming film 'Sing Geetham' for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

Taking to its X timelines, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies released a poster that showed that the censor board had cleared the film for release with a U certificate. It wrote, "The Ride gets bigger on June 12. #SingGeetham is certified with a Clean 𝐔. An experience for everyone to enjoy on the big screen. A Film by #SingeethamSrinivasaRao. Music by @ThisIsDSP. Produced by @nagashwin7 #SSR61 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiMusic @divomusicindia."

The film was originally scheduled to release on June 11. However, now, its release has been pushed by a day to June 12.

Actress Ahilya Bamroo, who plays the female lead in the film, had in an earlier interview disclosed that she played a very strong character in the film and that the villain role in the film too had been played by a woman.

Opening up about her role in the eagerly-awaited film which will mark the return of the veteran who has returned to the director’s chair at the remarkable age of 94, Ahilya Bamroo had said,"Everyone knows how wonderfully Singeetham sir writes characters. The female characters in his films are very strong and independent."

Stating that her role in this film would also be very new, the actress had disclosed that it would not be a typical heroine's role.

"My character has a clear understanding of what she wants. A character with a very strong personality," Ahilya said and pointed out that the role of the villain in the film had also been played by a woman.

"This story will universally connect to everyone and this will be a film that everyone from young children to adults will enjoy," she said.

With a career spanning decades and nearly 60 films across multiple languages, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who is known to have delivered several iconic classics including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Pushpak', has consistently redefined cinematic storytelling in India.

The ace director is now readying his dream project 'Sing Geetham', envisioned as India’s first musical fantasy, for release. The film, which is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the prestigious banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, is slated to hit screens on June 12.

Set against the backdrop of a mysterious and isolated village, Sing Geetham follows a young man Prathap whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.

The film features actors Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in the lead.

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature actors Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana and Agu Stanley in pivotal roles.

The film has an impressive technical team backing it. Cinematographer Ankur C has captured the film’s carefully crafted world with striking visual clarity. Music director Devi Sri Prasad has provided the narrative a fresh tonal identity. Production designer Aravind Mule has built an imaginative universe.

--IANS

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