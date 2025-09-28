Singapore envoy offers prayers at Durga Bari Mandir in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) With the Durga Puja festivities in full swing, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, on Sunday, offered prayers at the Durga Bari Mandir in New Delhi.

Sharing pictures from his visit to the temple on social media platform X, Wong said, "Visited the Durga Bari Mandir to start the Shashthi Durga Puja. Sought blessings for good deeds, devotion and righteousness. High Commissioner Wong."

He also shared his delight after relishing Indian delicacy Chole Bhature.

In a post on X, the Singapore Embassy in India said, "Goodmorning Friends. Enjoying my #ChholeBhature breakfast. Have a good day. HC Wong."

Earlier this month, Wong announced that an India-Singapore 60th anniversary cultural diplomacy event, an art exhibition by famous Singaporean artist Kumari Nahappan titled "Chromatic Currents" will be open in New Delhi until October 30.

In a post on X, the Singapore High Commissioner to India said, "The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi is pleased to present an India-Singapore 60th anniversary cultural diplomacy event -- an art exhibition by famous Singaporean artist Kumari Nahappan titled 'Chromatic Currents'. Check out some of the scenes from the exclusive opening reception last evening! The free exhibition will be open at Pristine Contemporary until October 30, 2025, and features some of Nahappan's famous works. We look forward to welcoming you there."

Last month, Simon Wong celebrated the 'ASEAN Day' with the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC).

An ASEAN flag raising ceremony was also held following which a video message from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was played.

In a post on X, Wong said, "Happy to celebrate ASEAN Day with our ANDC Family in New Delhi with the ASEAN Flag Raising Ceremony and a video message from Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. Many thanks to our friends at the Malaysian High Commission for organising - HC Wong."

The ASEAN was established in Bangkok in August 1967 with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Brunei Darussalam joined ASEAN in 1984, followed by Vietnam in 1995.

Laos and Myanmar joined ASEAN in 1997 and Cambodia became part of the grouping in 1999.

Currently, ASEAN member states are -- Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

--IANS

akl/khz