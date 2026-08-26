Simran meets Commonwealth Games silver medalist Raja Muthupandi; congratulates weightlifter for feat

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Well known actress Simran met Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi, who did the country proud by winning a silver medal in the men’s 65 kg category at the recently held Commonwealth Games, and congratulated him, even as she wished him many more laurels in the future.

Sources present at the meeting said that the weightlifter proudly showed his Commonwealth silver medal to Simran, who appreciated his hard work, dedication and determination. Sources cited Simran as saying that this achievement was just the beginning. They also pointed out that the actress wished him greater success in the future.

Simran said, “With this victory, you have already brought pride to India and Tamil Nadu. It is a matter of even greater happiness and pride to see someone from our own state achieve such a remarkable feat on the international stage. With the same determination and perseverance, I wish you continue to achieve many more victories and win several more medals in national and international competitions.”

The actress also interacted warmly with Raja Muthupandi, enquiring about his hometown, Kovilpatti, and his family. When he mentioned that he was from Kovilpatti, Simran shared some of her fond memories and association with the town.

Sources said that the cordial meeting concluded with Simran and Raja Muthupandi posing for photographs together, with the athlete proudly holding his silver medal. The interaction, they said, was a heartwarming one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simran will next be seen in a film that also stars actors Jayaram and Arya. The film, which is being directed by Sy Gowthamraj, is being produced by White Carpet Films and Redacted Studios.

It may be recalled that the new film had gone on floors only a couple of days ago with a grand pooja ceremony.

Simran, who had taken to her social media timelines to drop an update on this film, had said, "A promising project with a wonderful team. Excited to be part of this beautiful journey alongside @actorjayaram_official sir & @aryaoffl. Looking forward to everything this film has in store. Directed by @sy_gowthamraj. Produced by @whitecarpetfilms & @redactedstudios.in."

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IANS

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