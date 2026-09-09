September 09, 2026 10:36 AM हिंदी

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘Rocky’ was inspired by boxing legend Rocky Marciano

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘Rocky’ was inspired by boxing legend Rocky Marciano

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has shared that the iconic character of Rocky Balboa was inspired by legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he credited Marciano’s remarkable story, determination and even his name as key influences behind the character.

He shared a picture of the legendary boxer and wrote in the caption section: “A lot of people think they know who inspired Rocky, but the real inspiration was the great Rocky Marciano. His story, his determination, and of course his name… it was all right there!”

Marciano held the world heavyweight championship from 1952 to 1956, and remains the only heavyweight champion to finish his career undefeated.

Rocky is a 1976 American sports drama film directed by John G. Avildsen and written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. It is the first installment in the Rocky film series.It also stars Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith.

In the film, Rocky Balboa, a poor small-time club fighter and loanshark debt collector from Philadelphia, gets an unlikely once-in-a-lifetime shot at the world heavyweight championship held by Apollo Creed. Rocky II released in 1979 and the third part came out in 1982.

The film franchise followed with 2015’s Creed, Creed II and Crees III also starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer, who essayed the role of Adonis Creed, with Rocky as his trainer in the first two films. The Creed films were directed by Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., and Jordan respectively.

A biopic on Stallone titled ‘I Play Rocky’ is set to arrive in Indian theatres on November 13

The film traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

The film offers audiences a fascinating look at the story behind the story - the extraordinary struggle that preceded the creation of one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history. It celebrates the idea that champions aren't always born; sometimes, they are built through grit, sacrifice, discipline and an unwavering belief in their dream.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

US Open: Pegula rallies past Navarro to set SF showdown with Sabalenka

US Open: Pegula rallies past Navarro to set SF showdown with Sabalenka

Kevin Hart cheers for Chris Rock as he returns to the director’s chair (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Kevin Hart cheers for Chris Rock as he returns to the director’s chair

Siju Wilson tells wife: You make our life so incredibly meaningful, special and wonderfully chaotic! (photo: Siju Wilson/Instagram)

Siju Wilson tells wife: You make our life so incredibly meaningful, special and wonderfully chaotic!

Israel orders closure of British Consulate in Jerusalem in response to UK sanctions

Israel orders closure of British Consulate in Jerusalem in response to UK sanctions

Coforge chairman resigns amid board evaluation concerns; shares plunge over 8 pc

Coforge chairman resigns amid board evaluation concerns; shares plunge over 8 pc

Raj Kundra announces a new journey to bring Punjab-rooted stories to the world

Raj Kundra announces a new journey to bring Punjab-rooted stories to the world

Tiafoe makes epic comeback from two sets down to enter US Open QFs

Tiafoe makes epic comeback from two sets down to enter US Open QFs

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘Rocky’ was inspired by boxing legend Rocky Marciano

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘Rocky’ was inspired by boxing legend Rocky Marciano

US, Colombia seal critical minerals, nuclear pacts

US, Colombia seal critical minerals, nuclear pacts

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid escalating crude oil prices, Middle East tensions

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid escalating crude oil prices, Middle East tensions