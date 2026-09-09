Sylvester Stallone shares ‘Rocky’ was inspired by boxing legend Rocky Marciano

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has shared that the iconic character of Rocky Balboa was inspired by legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he credited Marciano’s remarkable story, determination and even his name as key influences behind the character.

He shared a picture of the legendary boxer and wrote in the caption section: “A lot of people think they know who inspired Rocky, but the real inspiration was the great Rocky Marciano. His story, his determination, and of course his name… it was all right there!”

Marciano held the world heavyweight championship from 1952 to 1956, and remains the only heavyweight champion to finish his career undefeated.

Rocky is a 1976 American sports drama film directed by John G. Avildsen and written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. It is the first installment in the Rocky film series.It also stars Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith.

In the film, Rocky Balboa, a poor small-time club fighter and loanshark debt collector from Philadelphia, gets an unlikely once-in-a-lifetime shot at the world heavyweight championship held by Apollo Creed. Rocky II released in 1979 and the third part came out in 1982.

The film franchise followed with 2015’s Creed, Creed II and Crees III also starring Michael B. Jordan as boxer, who essayed the role of Adonis Creed, with Rocky as his trainer in the first two films. The Creed films were directed by Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., and Jordan respectively.

A biopic on Stallone titled ‘I Play Rocky’ is set to arrive in Indian theatres on November 13

The film traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

The film offers audiences a fascinating look at the story behind the story - the extraordinary struggle that preceded the creation of one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history. It celebrates the idea that champions aren't always born; sometimes, they are built through grit, sacrifice, discipline and an unwavering belief in their dream.

--IANS

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