Siju Wilson on cinematographer Shaji Kumar's demise: We have lost a true master of his craft!

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Heartbroken by the sudden demise of ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar, popular Malayalam actor Siju Wilson on Monday penned a condolence post in which he noted that the industry had lost "a true master of his craft".

Taking to pen a post on Shaji Kumar, with whom he had worked in the critically acclaimed period action drama 'Pathonpathaam Noottandu', Siju Wilson wrote, "Heartbroken by the sudden passing of Shaji chettan. Working alongside him on 'Pathonpathaam Noottandu' is an experience I will always hold close to my heart."

He went on to observe, "Beyond his extraordinary vision and mastery behind the lens, he was one of the most genuine, warm, and pure-hearted souls in our industry. Every day on set was filled with shared laughter, positivity, and a beautiful bond of friendship."

The actor concluded his note saying, "We have lost a true master of his craft and, above all, an exceptional human being. Rest in peace, Shaji chetta. Your presence will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family during this painful time."

Director Vysakh too penned an emotional post, condoling the demise of the gifted cinematographer.

In a post on Instagram, he said, "Shajichetta… (Heart broken image)I still can’t believe I’m having to write these words about you. Honestly, no words feel enough to express the pain of losing someone like you."

He went on to say, "Chetta, I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for you. You were never just someone I worked with. You were so much more than that. You were my brother, my biggest strength, my constant support and I will forever be grateful for everything you did for me, Chetta."

Stating that he had never imagined that he would have to say goodbye to the cinematographer so soon, Vysakh said, "We still had so much more left to create together. I honestly don’t know how to imagine my journey in cinema without you by my side. A part of me will always be missing you.I may not get to see you or hear your voice again, but every memory we created will stay with me for the rest of my life. You will forever be a part of my story, Chetta. This isn’t goodbye, brother. You will always live on in my heart. Miss you more than words could ever express, Shajichetta."

For the unaware, ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday. He was 57. The sudden demise of the ace cinematographer, who was currently working on a film featuring Dileep in the lead, has plunged the entire Malayalam film industry in shock and gloom.

Reports claimed that the cinematographer had, a couple of days before his demise, collapsed on a film set in Alappuzha. He was provided treatment and shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his health condition seemed to improve temporarily. However, the cinematographer's health deteriorated thereafter and he passed away on Monday.

The ace cinematographer, who began his career in Malayalam cinema with Uthaman, featuring actor Jayaram in the lead, has so far worked in over 50 films, many of which have gone on to emerge as superhits or blockbusters.

Some of the notable films that Shaji Kumar has worked on include 'Pulimurugan', 'Thudarum', 'Odiyan', 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' and 'Ramaleela'.

Two of the year's most eagerly awaited films, director Tharun Moorthy's 'Athimanoharam', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, and director Mathews Thomas's Ottakomban, featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead, have cinematography by Shaji Kumar.

--IANS

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