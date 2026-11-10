Govt to e-auction 11 residential flats across 3 prime locations in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) on Tuesday announced it has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the e-auction of 11 government-owned residential flats situated across three established housing schemes in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The wholly owned government company under the administrative control of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said that the RFP invites prospective homebuyers, individual investors and other eligible bidders to participate in a structured, transparent and competitive online auction process for acquiring residential properties in some of Prayagraj's well-established localities.

The proposed e-auction comprises 11 ready-built residential flats distributed across three housing schemes in Prayagraj, offering prospective buyers a choice of two-bedroom and three-bedroom residential units.

The properties are located in established residential neighbourhoods with access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial establishments and other essential civic amenities, according to the Finance Ministry.

The five flats at Juhi Housing Scheme have built-up areas ranging from approximately 107 to 108 square metres.

The four flats at Parivartan Housing Scheme range from approximately 106 to 139 square metres, while the two flats at Agnipath Housing Scheme have built-up areas of approximately 96 and 112 square metres.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on November 20 to provide prospective bidders an opportunity to seek clarifications regarding the auction process, eligibility conditions, documentation requirements, payment procedures and other relevant provisions of the RFP.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the pre-bid process and complete the necessary registration and EMD submission formalities within the prescribed timelines, an official statement said.

The e-auction on December 11 will be conducted through a digital auction platform, enabling eligible participants to submit competitive bids in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the RFP. Prospective bidders, homebuyers, and investors are invited to explore the residential properties and participate in the forthcoming e-auction.

“These properties present an opportunity for prospective homebuyers seeking residential accommodation in established neighbourhoods of Prayagraj, as well as investors exploring long-term residential property ownership,” the statement said.

--IANS

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