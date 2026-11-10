November 10, 2026 3:45 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy says faith, sense of surrendering have enabled her to brave storms

Mouni Roy says faith, sense of surrendering have enabled her to brave storms

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, who was last seen in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, has said that faith and sense of surrendering have always added to her strength to brave difficult situations.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her Diwali celebrations. In all the portraits, the actress can be seen dressed up in ethnic wear, and busy with festive preparations, and posing with her loved ones.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about how faith and surrender have bolstered her strength.

She wrote, “Through every storm, I’ve found my strength in Shraddha and surrender, for where Bhakti takes root, even destiny must bend”.

The actress also shared that she is currently obsessed with braids in the wake of the festive spirit.

“In the stillness of Prarthana, the soul finds its way; and the grace of the Divine turns darkness into day. (Amazing sometimes it’s so difficult to find literal translations of few words in any language) PS: obsessed with chotis at the moment”, she added.

The actress has been busy soaking in the colours of the festival season. Earlier, she reunited with the 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji as she visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Looking pretty in a yellow saree, golden jewellery, and open hair, Mouni was seen posing with Ayan for a memorable click in the pandal. In another picture, these two were joined by Ayan's cousin and actress Tanishaa Mukerji for another wholesome click. The 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' actress was also seen lovingly serving food to the devotees in the pandal.

Mouni captioned the post, "Don’t be afraid, my child. I am always with you. Lay all your sorrows and fears at my feet. May courage be your strength, may faith be your light, and may your world be filled with love”.

“Always remember, you too are a manifestation of divine feminine power (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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