'Presents some pretty cool opportunities': Amy Hunter optimistic despite Ireland missing Prendergast

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Ireland vice-captain Amy Hunter believes star all-rounder Orla Prendergast's absence from the upcoming ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy will give other players a chance to step up and showcase their abilities in the 10-team tournament in the UAE.

"It's a relatively inexperienced squad, but that presents some pretty cool opportunities," Hunter told Cricket Ireland.

Ireland will be without Prendergast, who is currently playing for Brisbane Heat in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Her absence has opened the door for several young players, including Abbi Harrison and Zara Craig, who earned their places after impressive performances in recent editions of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Hunter, who will serve as vice-captain to regular skipper Gaby Lewis, believes the presence of experienced players Laura Delany and Lara Maritz will provide valuable support to the relatively inexperienced group.

"I think to be able to call on the likes of Laura Delany and Lara Maritz into the team demonstrates the depth that we have. We also have some possible debutants as well," she said.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that the tournament would offer emerging players an opportunity to perform under pressure and strengthen their claims for regular places in the national side. "Every game we go into, we look to compete as best we can and ultimately win, so that will still be our goal for this tournament," Hunter said.

Ireland have been placed in Group A alongside Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Scotland and hosts UAE. The top three teams from the group will advance to the Super Six stage.

The tournament will also mark Hunter's return to international T20 cricket after featuring in five matches at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"I can't wait to get going again in T20 cricket. We've had a bit of a break from it now, since the (T20) World Cup in June," she said.

Ireland will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 12, hoping to carry forward the momentum from their victory over the West Indies in their final match of the T20 World Cup.

Ireland squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Zara Craig, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Abbi Harrison, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray

--IANS

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