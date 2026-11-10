Nitish Bharadwaj says he is ‘deeply upset’ with ‘Ramayana’: ‘I cannot find a single good word to say about it’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for portraying Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's ‘Mahabharat’, has expressed strong disappointment with the film ‘Ramayana.’

He said he withdraws his earlier appreciation of the project. In a detailed statement, Nitish emphasized that the Ramayana is not merely a story but an integral part of India's cultural, spiritual and civilisational heritage. He said the characters, their values and their significance in the epic should not be casually reinterpreted.

Explaining his concerns, the actor spoke about the purpose of Lord Ram's incarnation, saying that Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, preserve tradition and establish Maryada. He objected to what he described as the film's portrayal of Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure.

Nitish shared a series of notes, in which he expressed his disappointment with the film. He wrote, “RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined.”

“THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara & establish Maryada.By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avatar,” he added.

The post further read, “I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya.”

“OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values.— Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj.”

Earlier, after watching the trailer, Nitish had praised ‘Ramayana’ and expressed confidence that it had a strong chance of winning an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category. However, after watching the film, he appeared disappointed with its portrayal.

“Ramayana,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and others. The movie was released in theatres on November 5.

--IANS

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