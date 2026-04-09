Real estate firm Signature Global clocks 20 pc fall in FY26 sale bookings

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Signature Global has reported a slowdown in company’s performance as the sales bookings fell 20 per cent to Rs 8,220 crore in FY26.

This was down from a record Rs 10,290 crore in the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing.

In its key operational updates, the Delhi-NCR-based realty firm said its pre-sales declined 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,540 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in the same period last year.

The dip was accompanied by a sharp fall in volumes, with the company selling 368 units during the quarter, down from 591 units a year ago.

The total sales area also dropped to 0.99 million square feet from 1.36 million square feet in Q4 FY25.

The annual sales volume also halved, with 2,114 units sold in FY26 compared to 4,130 units in FY25, according to its filing.

However, the company managed to offset some of the pressure through improved pricing.

Its average sales realisation rose to Rs 15,250 per square foot, up from Rs 12,457 per square foot in FY25, driven by a strategy of premiumisation across key projects.

Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said FY26 reflected the company’s focus on disciplined growth and strengthening its financial position.

He highlighted a significant reduction in net debt and steady operational performance, supported by better realisations and strong collections.

“Going ahead, we remain focused on execution excellence, prudent capital allocation, and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders, while expanding our presence across high-growth micro-markets,” he noted.

Despite the slowdown in sales, the company maintained a positive outlook backed by a robust balance sheet.

It reported cash and cash equivalents of Rs 2,770 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing financial flexibility for future growth plans.

The company also sharply reduced its debt by 77 per cent to Rs 200 crore at the end of FY26, compared to Rs 880 crore a year earlier.

This was aided in part by receiving Rs 1,293 crore from Millennia Realtors, a group company of RMZ Group, as consideration for a joint venture.

--IANS

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