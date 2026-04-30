India-New Zealand FTA to help Ayush join global healthcare mainstream

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Ayush Ministry said on Thursday that the conclusion of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marks a significant milestone in India’s global outreach in traditional medicine and holistic healthcare, placing Ayush systems at the centre of a new framework for international cooperation.

The pact not only expands India’s trade footprint but also opens unprecedented opportunities for global recognition, mobility, and institutional collaboration for India’s traditional systems of medicine.

For the first time, New Zealand has agreed to a dedicated ‘Health and Traditional Medicine Annexe’ under an FTA with India, creating an enabling environment for trade in Ayurveda, yoga, and other traditional medicine services.

This landmark provision formally acknowledges India’s rich wellness heritage and positions Ayush as a contemporary, globally relevant healthcare solution, alongside indigenous Māori health practices.

According to the ministry, the agreement facilitates market access across a wide range of service sectors, creating new opportunities for Indian Ayush practitioners, wellness institutions and service providers to engage with the New Zealand market.

By promoting cooperation in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, the FTA strengthens India’s leadership in preventive, promotive and integrative healthcare models.

“The framework is expected to boost medical value travel, foster institutional partnerships, encourage research collaboration and support the international expansion of India’s wellness ecosystem,” said the statement.

Notably, a dedicated visa quota will enable Ayush practitioners and Yoga instructors, along with other Indian cultural and knowledge professionals, to work in New Zealand for extended durations.

The FTA also institutionalises technical cooperation in Ayush and traditional knowledge systems, laying the foundation for long-term collaboration in education, training, standards development and wellness services.

By integrating traditional medicine into a modern trade framework, the Agreement reflects a shared commitment to sustainable health practices and people-centric development. The FTA represents a defining step in taking Ayush from national heritage to global healthcare mainstream.

--IANS

na/