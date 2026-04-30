April 30, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares a cryptic post: Justice and truth will always prevail

Kareena Kapoor shares a cryptic post: Justice and truth will always prevail

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic post on social media, expressing her belief in the power of goodness. Bebo took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and wrote, "And there is light...(red heart and rainbow emojis) Justice and truth will always prevail...Chardikala (Red heart and folded hands emojis) (sic)."

While Kareena did not specify in her post what exactly she is referring to, it seems clear that Bebo has shown her faith in the judicial system following its latest order in the matter involving the property of her former brother-in-law.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor’s children over their dispute with Priya Kapur, regarding late father Sunjay Kapur’s will.

The Delhi High Court granted the interim injunction plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, asking to restrain Priya from accessing or dealing with Sunjay's assets.

A single-judge Bench comprising Justice Jyoti Singh stated that Sanjay's estate must be preserved during the pendency of the suit, keeping in view the suspicious circumstances surrounding the purported will raised by the plaintiffs.

The Delhi High Court added that the onus to dispel the suspicions lies on Priya. The court clarified that the will’s genuineness and validity will ultimately be determined during the trial.

Karisma's kids have challenged a March 21, 2025, will, which allegedly bequeaths the entirety of Sunjay's personal estate to Priya.

They claimed that the will had been forged and was the product of a criminal conspiracy aimed at excluding them and their grandmother.

During the previous hearings, the counsel for the children alleged that the purported will was tampered with when Sunjay was on holiday with his son.

Sunjay, the former husband of Karisma, passed away in June 2025 at the age of 53. Going by the reports, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in the United Kingdom.

--IANS

pm/

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