Sienna Miller explains why she just broke down in the immigration line

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Known for her work in films such as “Layer Cake”, “Alfie” and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”, actress Sienna Miller has spoken about the chaos of motherhood, revealing that she recently “broke down” in an immigration line after a “disastrous transatlantic flight” with her toddler and newborn baby.

The actress opened up about the flight trip during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The video on Instagram was captioned: “@siennathing gave birth just three weeks ago, and now has a newborn, toddler, and 14-year-old! #FallonTonight”

Fallon asked Miller: “I can't even believe that you're here because you just had a baby three weeks ago. Congratulations!”

Miller, who recently welcomed her third child, her second with partner Oli Green, replied: “It's, it's crazy to be talking words and wearing like a dress. Yeah.

Fallon quipped: “Do you even know where you are right now?”, to which she said: “Nope, not a clue.”

Fallon asked: “Now you have a, you have a baby, a newborn, you have a toddler, and you have a teenager as well, Marlowe.”

The actress said that her eldest daughter is now almost 14.

Fallon called Marlowe “the cutest and nicest.”

Pat came the actress's reply: “Not anymore, no.”

To which Fallon asked: “Who's harder to juggle? Is it harder to juggle the, the, the, the baby?”

The actress then made the revelation and said, “I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn. The toddler now wins, hands down. It was, it was an absolute disaster. There's no negotiating.”

“There's just like, no is no. And they don't get it. And then the looks people give you on the flight. I was like, 'oh my God.'.. The baby's screaming, she's screaming. I got to the immigration line and just broke down. I was just like, what am I doing?”

--IANS

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