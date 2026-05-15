May 15, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Sienna Miller explains why she just broke down in the immigration line

Sienna Miller explains why she just broke down in the immigration line

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Known for her work in films such as “Layer Cake”, “Alfie” and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”, actress Sienna Miller has spoken about the chaos of motherhood, revealing that she recently “broke down” in an immigration line after a “disastrous transatlantic flight” with her toddler and newborn baby.

The actress opened up about the flight trip during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The video on Instagram was captioned: “@siennathing gave birth just three weeks ago, and now has a newborn, toddler, and 14-year-old! #FallonTonight”

Fallon asked Miller: “I can't even believe that you're here because you just had a baby three weeks ago. Congratulations!”

Miller, who recently welcomed her third child, her second with partner Oli Green, replied: “It's, it's crazy to be talking words and wearing like a dress. Yeah.

Fallon quipped: “Do you even know where you are right now?”, to which she said: “Nope, not a clue.”

Fallon asked: “Now you have a, you have a baby, a newborn, you have a toddler, and you have a teenager as well, Marlowe.”

The actress said that her eldest daughter is now almost 14.

Fallon called Marlowe “the cutest and nicest.”

Pat came the actress's reply: “Not anymore, no.”

To which Fallon asked: “Who's harder to juggle? Is it harder to juggle the, the, the, the baby?”

The actress then made the revelation and said, “I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn. The toddler now wins, hands down. It was, it was an absolute disaster. There's no negotiating.”

“There's just like, no is no. And they don't get it. And then the looks people give you on the flight. I was like, 'oh my God.'.. The baby's screaming, she's screaming. I got to the immigration line and just broke down. I was just like, what am I doing?”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Adani Sportsline appoints Simon Helmot as Gulf Giants' head coach for ILT20 2026

Adani Sportsline appoints Simon Helmot as Gulf Giants' head coach for ILT20 2026

Rasha Thadani shares the making of her ‘favourite song’ ‘Manga Manga’ from ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’

Rasha Thadani shares the making of her ‘favourite song’ ‘Manga Manga’ from ‘Srinivasa Mangapuram’

Rs 3 fuel price hike a measured, responsible decision: CAIT

Rs 3 fuel price hike a measured, responsible decision: CAIT

Our destiny is still in our hands: Brad Haddin stays positive on PBKS’ playoff chances

Our destiny is still in our hands: Brad Haddin stays positive on PBKS’ playoff chances

Dr. Shriram Nene wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 59th Birthday with a romantic Marathi song

Dr. Shriram Nene wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 59th Birthday with a romantic Marathi song

Gold, silver tumble up to 4 pc amid stronger dollar, rising crude prices

Gold, silver tumble up to 4 pc amid stronger dollar, rising crude prices

Shastri endorses Samson as India's future T20I captain

Shastri endorses Samson as India's future T20I captain

Global legal advocacy group writes to Bangladesh PM over bar poll irregularities

Global legal advocacy group writes to Bangladesh PM over bar poll irregularities

Tom Holland’s all suited up as ‘Spider-Man’ for ‘Brand New Day’

Tom Holland’s all suited up as ‘Spider-Man’ for ‘Brand New Day’

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ with Triptii Dimri to drop on June 4

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ with Triptii Dimri to drop on June 4