Remembering the Legend: Armed Forces pay tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa on his death anniversary

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Indian Armed Forces on Friday paid rich tributes to Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa on his death anniversary, remembering his exemplary leadership, discipline, and foundational role in shaping a modern Indian Army.

The Indian Army posted on X, “Remembering the Legend...Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the 1st Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, one of India’s most distinguished military leaders.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute, posting on X, “Remembering first Indian commander-in-chief of Indian Army Field Marshal Gen. K. M. Cariappa ji on his death anniversary.”

The Indian Air Force also honoured the former Army chief, stating on X: “Remembering Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. On his Death Anniversary, the Indian Air Force pays tribute to one of India’s finest military leaders whose vision, leadership and devotion to the nation continue to inspire the Armed Forces.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid homage, writing, “On the death anniversary of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa Ji, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and an embodiment of courage, valor, and heroism, we pay humble tribute to him. Through his disciplined leadership and visionary thinking, he gave the Indian Army a new direction and a strong identity.”

Field Marshal Cariappa remains one of the most respected figures in India’s military history. He was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army after independence, taking charge in January 1949, succeeding British General Sir Roy Bucher, and played a key role in transforming the colonial-era force into a national institution.

Born on January 28, 1899, in Shanivarsanthe in Kodagu district of present-day Karnataka, Cariappa rose through the ranks to become one of India’s most distinguished military leaders. Following independence, he was appointed the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in modernising the force and building its institutional identity. He established key formations such as the Brigade of the Guards in 1949 and the Parachute Regiment in 1952, both notable for their inclusive recruitment across castes and classes.

In recognition of his service and leadership, he was awarded the US Legion of Merit by President Harry S. Truman in 1949.

--IANS

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