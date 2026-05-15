Rubina Dilaik on actresses losing work post motherhood: Makers think we lack stamina, harmful for project

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Television superstar Rubina Dilaik has spoken candidly about the harsh realities many actresses in the entertainment industry face after embracing motherhood.

She revealed how women often lose out on projects because of preconceived notions within the entertainment industry.

Opening up about the bias against mothers returning to work, Rubina, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said that many makers assume a woman who has just given birth may no longer have the same stamina, ambition, or professional drive.

Speaking about the stereotypes, Rubina said, “Studies show that 62 percent of women do not resume work after pregnancy because society is unwelcoming towards a woman who has just given birth. At times, the industry looks down upon her and thinks, stamina will not be there, strength will not be there, there will be no ambition. And if there is no ambition, then maybe she won’t be able to prove herself. If she won’t be able to prove it, then keeping her in this project will be harmful for us. These are the thoughts women are constantly judged with.”

The actress further explained that this societal pressure often makes women doubt their own capabilities.

“Society never gives us that space to just be. It never says ‘it’s okay, we will not judge you, even if you make a mistake’. There is always this constant pressure, and not every woman may be equally strong or able to navigate her own path with confidence.”

Rubina, who has embraced motherhood while continuing her professional journey, added that she considers her current phase an opportunity to set an example for other women.

“Whereas I, with my journey, since I am blessed that I get this opportunity to show myself that there is still more that I want to achieve. There is a path that I want to pave for myself and my fellow contemporaries who are contemplating that after becoming a mother, not all doors will be closed. So this is for all of them.”

Rubina Dilaik is currently all set to fly to Cape Town to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

--IANS

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