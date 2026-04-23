Sidhant Gupta’s birthday ritual: Watching a film

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Sidhant Gupta has revealed his plans and birthday ritual as he turned a year older on Thursday.

“I have a birthday ritual of welcoming my birthday by watching a film. Last year, I watched ‘Sinners’, and this year, I might go and see ‘The Drama’,” he shared, offering a glimpse into a tradition that reflects both his love for cinema and his introspective nature.

Sidhant shared that this time his mother will be visiting him as well.

“My mother is also coming, so I will spend some time with her too,” said the actor, who represented J&K in national level under-14 cricket, under-17 swimming and under-19 basketball.

Sidhant made his film debut in 2012 with Tutiya Dil and starred in the show Tashan-e-Ishq as well as in the films Bhoomi and Operation Romeo. He has since had leading roles in the streaming series Jubilee and Freedom at Midnight.

The actor was last seen in Black Warrant as Charles Sobhraj. The crime drama thriller television series is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

Recently, Sidhant talked about his hometown, stating that visiting Jammu and his folks are fuel for him as hustle is lonely.

"I have my own understanding of the world now. And the point of view shifts with each character that I take up and eventually broadens as I find my way back to myself. I try to visit my folks back in Jammu twice a year, especially during Diwali,” said the actor.

"The big laughs, the catching up on lost time, differences in opinions, views, little madness, even the irrelevant conversations and when there's nothing left to say. There's a sense of belonging here and even the silence is comforting," he shared.

He is also candid about what the distance costs him.

"You realise how years fly by just because you live the hell out of that day! And so, visiting my homeland, my folks is fuel for me as the hustle is lonely. We're all emotional beings at the very core and that longing must be fed. And that is a universal language. Rest assured, cinema is forever."

--IANS

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