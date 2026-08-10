Sharjah Warriorz appoint Adrian Birrell as head coach ahead of ILT20 season five

Sharjah, Aug 10 (IANS) Sharjah Warriorz have announced that they have appointed veteran coach Adrian Birrell as their new head coach ahead of the fifth season of the ILT20, scheduled to be played from November 22 to December 20.

Birrell, widely recognised for his success in T20 franchise cricket, joins the Warriorz to lead the side as they aim for their maiden league title.

The former South African coach comes with an impressive track record, having led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles. Warriorz finished at the bottom of the points table in the previous ILT20 season and are yet to win the competition.

"I am delighted to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season. I am excited to work with this talented group of players and support staff as we build a new campaign. Our objective will be to create a strong team culture, maintain high standards and instil a winning mindset among everyone," Birrell said in a statement by the franchise.

On the international stage, Birrell notably guided Ireland to the Super Eight stage of the 2007 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and previously served as the assistant coach of the South African national team from 2013 to 2017, along with a seven-year stint as head coach of English county side Hampshire.

As of now, Birrell is currently in charge of Sunrisers Leeds in the Women's Hundred in England. Commenting on the arrival of the new head coach, Sharjah Warriorz Chief Operating Officer Kshemal Waingankar said, "We are delighted to welcome Adrian Birrell as the Head Coach of Sharjah Warriorz. Adrian is one of the most successful coaches in franchise cricket today, with an incredible track record of building winning teams and delivering trophies."

"As we enter a new chapter in the journey of the Sharjah Warriorz, we wanted a leader who shares our ambition of competing for championships. We are confident he will help establish a culture that can drive sustained success and give our fans a team capable of challenging for the DP World ILT20 title," he added.

--IANS

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