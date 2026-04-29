Siddhant Chaturvedi treats with his music single ‘Rehna’ on his birthday

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Treating the netizens on his birthday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi unveiled his original track "Rehna", in association with DAWgeek on Wednesday.

Rooted in the actor's love for writing and poetry, "Rehna" enjoys an intimate and honest tone. The meaningful lyrics blend seamlessly with the song’s mellow sound to create a track that resonates on an emotional level.

Sharing the track on social media, DAWgeek wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Rehna is all yours now! We've poured our stories and emotions into this happy melody. As we traveled the world, those experiences became the backdrop for a song that’s essentially a plea to future partners, asking them to “Stay along” (sic)."

The video of "Rehna" shows Siddhant and DAWgeek enjoying a relaxed jamming session by a beautiful seaside. While DAWgeek is seen playing the guitar, along with lending his voice to the melodious track, Sidhanth simply joins in, making for a soothing duet.

Work-wise, Siddhant will soon be seen playing the lead in the much-discussed biopic of the renowned filmmaker, V. Shantaram.

Previously, shedding light on his next, Siddhant said that every artist waits for that one story that tests their 'truth, heart, & hunger,' and for him it is "V. Shantaram".

Siddhant penned a gratitude note on social media for all the love that came his way following the release of the first look of the drama.

Siddhant wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Thank you for all the love and support we’ve been showered with on the poster. It truly means a lot. Couldn’t have been a better time than now to tell and remind us of a story of rebellion and of the glory of Indian cinema that shaped the country. for me it’s beyond words (sic).”

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film has been presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, in collaboration with Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions.

--IANS

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