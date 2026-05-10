May 11, 2026 1:16 AM हिंदी

Sid Malhotra makes chocolate pancakes for wife Kiara Advani celebrating motherhood

Sid Malhotra makes chocolate pancakes for wife Kiara Advani celebrating motherhood

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani had a gala time on Mother's Day. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the Mother's Day celebrations.

One of the pictures shows her husband Sidharth Malhotra holding a set of pancakes that he specially cooked for his wife.

Another picture of her daughter’s t-shirt. It reads, “It’s my mom’s 1st Mother's Day (PS: I’m her gift)”.

Other pictures in the carousel show the cakes for celebrations, and the actress along with her mother, and other ladies posing for the camera.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “We take our celebrations very seriously! This year was extra special being my first, the husband decided to surprise me with his cooking skills, chocolate pancakes for breakfast, extra cuddles from Saraayu and lots of cake.. To all the mamas out there Thank you for all that you do for your family. You are loved and celebrated every day. To my little angel Thank YOU for making me your mama. Happy MAMAS Day (sic)”.

After dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Suryagarh Jaisalmer. They reportedly began dating after working together on the 2021 film Shershaah, though they kept their relationship private for a long time.

Their royal-style wedding festivities included haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions attended by close friends and family members. The wedding photographs became one of the most-liked celebrity wedding posts on Instagram in India.

In February 2025, the actors announced that they were expecting their first child. On July 15, 2025, they welcomed a baby girl. Months later, the couple revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra, which reportedly means “God’s princess”. Since becoming parents, Kiara and Sidharth have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while continuing with their film projects and public appearances.

--IANS

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