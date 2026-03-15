SI exam row: Won't tolerate undignified remarks on caste, sect or community, says CM Yogi (Lead)

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday adopted a strict stance following the controversy surrounding a question asked in the state police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, stating that remarks affecting the dignity or religious sentiments of any caste, sect, region or community will not be tolerated.

The development came after a question in the police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination, which began on Saturday in the state, triggered political controversy.

The question asked, "Avsar ke anusaar badal jaane wala (Who changes according to the situation)?" and one of the options provided was the word "Pandit", which led to objections.

Following the controversy, the Chief Minister directed the chairpersons of all recruitment boards to ensure that "no undignified remarks are made concerning the dignity or religious sentiments of any individual, caste, sect, or community".

"Such remarks are unacceptable under any circumstances," the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

CM Yogi further instructed that the matter be taken seriously and that clear directives be issued to all individuals involved in preparing question papers.

He said that paper setters responsible for such lapses should face strict consequences, including blacklisting if they are found to be habitual offenders.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to include this condition as an essential clause in the Memorandum of Understanding signed with paper setters so that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reacted strongly to the issue and expressed objection to the controversial question.

In a post on the social media platform X, Pathak said the government had taken the matter seriously and that such content should not appear in examination papers.

"We have strong objections to the options provided for a question that appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination. The government has taken note of this matter with utmost seriousness. It is absolutely unacceptable for any question to hurt the dignity of any society or class," he said.

He also emphasised that derogatory expressions against any caste, community or tradition should never be included in official examination papers.

"I want to say clearly that no place should be given to derogatory words against any caste, community, or tradition. Instructions have been issued for an immediate investigation into the entire matter. Strict action will be taken against the responsible individuals," he added.

Pathak further said the state government remains committed to maintaining respect and equality for all sections of society.

"The Uttar Pradesh government works on the principles of respect, equality, and sensitivity towards all societies. The dignity of every citizen of the state is our topmost priority," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

--IANS

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