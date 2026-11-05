November 05, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi: Working out is also very important because of all the Diwali sweets, amazing food

Shweta Tripathi: Working out is also very important because of all the Diwali sweets, amazing food

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi believes Diwali is all about bringing in light, warmth and positive energy, while cherishing childhood traditions and creating little moments of happiness with loved ones.

She also told IANS about the importance of striking a balance between professional commitments, family time and fitness during the festive season, saying that working out is essential amid all the Diwali sweets and delicious food.

Shweta said: “Diwali for me is bringing in light, warmth and positive energy. Since childhood, before Diwali, I used to clean the house and my room. As a child, I used to wonder why I was doing this, but now I understand how important it is.”

“When you keep the things around you clean and lit, you give them light, and that light comes inside you as well. That is something I follow even today.”

The actress recalled lighting diya on the roof.

“All four of us — my mother, father, sister and I — would light diyas around the house. We would put oil in them and light them. That is a tradition we still follow,” she said.

Shweta said festivals are a reminder to pause and get together with friends and family.

“Professional life is, of course, very important, especially for us, as our schedules are unpredictable. But you have to take out little pockets of time, even if you cannot dedicate an entire day.”

The actress added: “It does not have to be elaborate. It can simply be a meal together, conversations, laughter, gifting something to someone or making something for them. It is important to create those little pockets of happiness for yourself and others.”

She mentioned: “Working out is also very important because of all the Diwali sweets and amazing food. Maintaining your workout routine helps you strike that balance. I think balance is extremely important in life.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Flight from Ireland to Italy diverted to France after bomb threat (Representational Photo)

Flight from Ireland to Italy diverted to France after bomb threat

‘Rahul Gandhi has no data, only creates ruckus’: BJP accuses Congress of spreading ‘confusion’ over SIR (Photo: IANS)

‘Rahul Gandhi has no data, only creates ruckus’: BJP accuses Congress of spreading ‘confusion’ over SIR

Rights group urges Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China

Rights group urges Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China

Angad Bedi recalls Anushka Sharma sharing a hearty laugh with Virat Kohli in birthday post

Angad Bedi recalls Anushka Sharma sharing a hearty laugh with Virat Kohli in birthday post

Seven killed, 18 injured in PoK as Pakistani forces target protesters with gunfire and drones

Seven killed, 18 injured in PoK as Pakistani forces target protesters with gunfire and drones

Anshula Kapoor says 'forever cheering the loudest' as Khushi Kapoor turns a year older

Anshula Kapoor says 'forever cheering the loudest' as Khushi Kapoor turns a year older

Pakistan’s repeated devaluations fail to deliver economic performance: Report

Pakistan’s repeated devaluations fail to deliver economic performance: Report

Bengaluru’s winning momentum meets FC Goa’s home ambition

Bengaluru’s winning momentum meets FC Goa’s home ambition

‘SA20 still belongs to the fans’: Graeme Smith looks forward to milestone fifth season, which will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027. Photo credit: IANS

‘SA20 still belongs to the fans’: Graeme Smith looks forward to milestone fifth season

Starlink India delay driven by approval bottlenecks, not corporate pushback: Report

Starlink India delay driven by approval bottlenecks, not corporate pushback: Report