Shweta Tiwari raises hygiene concerns with Tukaram Munde after finding cockroach with cold drink delivery

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Television superstar Shweta Tiwari has raised serious concerns over hygiene standards after she allegedly found a cockroach inside her home following a cold drink delivery.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her social media account and shared a video showing the cockroach crawling around her house.

She also tagged the delivery platform and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde, asking him to look into the matter.

In the video, Shweta can be seen showing her ordered items, and heard saying, “Aur us ke saath, cockroach bhi aaya. Yeh dekhiye, cockroach pure ghar pe bhag raha hai. Yeh raha, chhota sa. So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, abhi yaha par humare ghar pe cockroaches aa rahe hai. Aap kahan ho, please dhyaan dijiye.”

(And along with that, a cockroach came too. Look at this, the cockroach is running all over the house. There it is, a tiny one. So, should we tag Mr Tukaram Munde? Munde ji, cockroaches have now started entering our home. Where are you? Please look into this)

Shweta's post has come at a time when the FDA officer Tukaram Munde has been in the spotlight for his stringent food-safety crackdown across Maharashtra.

For the uninitiated, Munde, an IAS officer and the current Commissioner of the state's FDA, has been leading inspections of restaurants, food businesses and quick-commerce warehouses, with authorities taking action over hygiene and food-safety violations.

With this, he has been trending over social media for his strict and honest work, for bringing about a positive a healthy change in the food industry.

Talking about Shweta Tiwari, she is considered as one of the most recognisable faces of Indian television. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to star in shows including Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai and Main Hoon Aparajita.

She also participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 4, which she won, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is current seen in the reality show, The Traitors Season 2.

–IANS

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