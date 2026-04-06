Shujaat Ali Quadri denies AIMIM link, flags misreporting over remarks on Jamiat

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Muslim Students' Organisation of India chairman Shujaat Ali Quadri has issued a clarification denying any association with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), after sections of the media described him as a party leader while reporting his recent remarks on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Quadri said the reference was incorrect and urged media platforms to verify facts before attributing political affiliations to individuals.

In a post on X, he stated: “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have incorrectly mentioned my name in connection with AIMIM. I would like to categorically clarify that I have never been a part of AIMIM, nor do I have any present association with the party.”

He added that while he respects democratic institutions and secular political organisations, his work has remained independent and issue-based without any formal political affiliation. He also cautioned that inaccurate reporting can create unnecessary confusion among the public.

The clarification came a day after Quadri commented on a separate controversy involving Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s remarks on AIMIM. In a post written in Hindi on April 4, he said that while political differences with AIMIM’s policies are natural and he himself has disagreements, describing the party as “communal” was both “surprising” and “deeply unfortunate”.

He further said that it was time for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to take responsibility for its statements and explain the basis of such allegations. “Silence is no longer an option; the truth must come out,” he said.

However, some media reports, while quoting his comments on the issue, identified him as an AIMIM leader, prompting the clarification.

Quadri reiterated that he has no links with the party and stressed the need for accurate reporting, particularly when it concerns political affiliations.

--IANS

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