Shubhangi Atre shares ‘Kerala through my eyes’ on Onam, calls journey ‘blissful’

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre celebrated Onam by taking her fans on a visual journey through Kerala.

Sharing a series of pictures showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional art forms and vibrant festivities, the actress shared pictures from her Kerala visit on her social media account.

Her carousel includes pictures with Kathakali performers and glimpses of the traditional costumes and elaborate makeup associated with the classical dance-drama form.

In one of the pictures, Shubhangi is seen posing between two Kathakali artistes, while other pictures capture the performers in action.

She also shared glimpses of Kalaripayattu, Kerala's traditional martial art, along with colourful flower arrangements and other elements of the state's cultural landscape.

Shubhangi captioned the post as, “Kerala through my eyes — a beautiful tapestry of tradition, art, colors, and flavors. From the mesmerizing expressions of Kathakali and the powerful grace of Kalaripayattu, to vibrant rangoli patterns and the irresistible flavors of Kerala cuisine... every moment felt like a celebration of culture and life. Such a blissful journey, filled with moments I’ll cherish forever. #KeralaDiaries #KeralaCulture #Kathakali #Kalaripayattu”

The actress's post comes on the occasion of Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, and offers a glimpse of her experience exploring the state's traditions.

Shubhangi, meanwhile, has been a familiar face on Indian television for nearly two decades.

She began her acting career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to gain recognition with Ektaa Kapoor's Kasturi, in which she played the titular role opposite Karan Patel.

She subsequently featured in shows including Havan, Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa. However, it was her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! that made her a household name.

She took over the role from Shilpa Shinde and played the much-loved character for nearly a decade.

Her association with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! also brought her into the spotlight amid the controversy surrounding Shilpa Shinde's exit from the show and her replacement. Shubhangi has spoken about the comparisons between the two actresses and maintained that she focused on making Angoori Bhabhi her own rather than trying to replicate Shinde's portrayal.

After nearly 10 years on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Shubhangi announced her exit in 2025.

On the personal front, she married Piyush Poorey in 2003 and the couple have a daughter, Ashi. After years of marriage, the couple separated, with Shubhangi publicly confirming their separation in 2023.

–IANS

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