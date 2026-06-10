Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) TV actress Shubhangi Atre has opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry and the gradual way she experienced public recognition over the years.

Reflecting on her career growth, the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress shared how consistent effort, dedication to her craft, and meaningful character portrayals eventually led to audiences connecting with her both on-screen and off-screen. Shubhangi told IANS, “When you give your 100%, when you play a character with utmost dedication that forces the audience to connect with you, things start happening on their own. For me, it started with people calling out my character’s name. That's how it starts for everyone.”

“However, when they have built a deeper connection with you, they like to know you personally. That's when today’s social media pages come into play, and people get to know your name and the real you. And slowly, people start calling you by your real name and then appreciate you for the character. That's when you realize you have truly made it,” she added.

The actress also shared that this kind of recognition can be both exciting and overwhelming. “There is a certain responsibility that comes with people knowing you. People look at you with so much love and appreciation, and you need to reciprocate that love. "You can't dismiss that love, because thanks to that love, it has made you what you are.”

Shubhangi Atre further said that when an actor begins their journey, the primary focus should be on honing their craft and continuously improving their performance. She explained that fame naturally follows those who remain honest and dedicated to their profession.

Professionally, Shubhangi Atre rose to fame with her portrayal of Angoori in the Hindi sitcom “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,” which ranks among the longest-running Indian comedy sitcoms.

--IANS

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