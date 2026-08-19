August 19, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

India’s makhana market likely to reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore by 2029-30

India’s makhana market likely to reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore by 2029-30

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India’s makhana (fox nut) sector is projected to grow sharply, with the market expected to reach Rs 11,000–12,000 crore by 2029‑30 as production, prices and exports expand, an official factsheet said on Wednesday.

Production volumes of makhan rose only four to five per cent between FY22-25 while average prices rose from about Rs 500 per kilogram to nearly Rs 1,250 per kilogram, driven by higher demand for health‑focused snacks, premium branding and limited supply response.

Total makhana production stood at 63,910 metric tonnes in 2024‑25 with average productivity of 2.03 metric tonnes per hectare, the statement said, adding that the Second Advance Estimates for 2025–26 stood at 80,590 metric tonnes with average productivity of 2.34 metric tonnes per hectare.

Bihar is the leading producer of makhana in the country, with a production of 60,000 MT in 2025–26 and average productivity of 2 MT per hectare.

Traditionally grown in ponds, modern techniques like field-system farming and improved varieties such as Swarna Vaidehi and Sabour Makhana-1 have helped increase productivity. "The growth has been driven by an increase in cultivated area, improved productivity, and reduced cultivation risks," the statement added.

India produces more than 0.6 lakh metric tonnes of makhana each year. About 40 percent, or nearly 0.23-0.25 lakh metric tonnes, is exported, while the remaining quantity is consumed domestically.

With growing global demand for clean-label and plant-based superfoods, India’s strong production base places makhana as a premium snack in international markets.

The domestic makhana market recorded annual growth of 17-18 percent between 2021-22 and 2024-25. Strong domestic demand has also helped shield the sector from fluctuations in export markets.

In line with the sector’s growing importance, the government announced the establishment of the National Makhana Board in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The government has also approved a Central Sector Scheme for the Development of Makhana with a total outlay of Rs 476.03 crore for the period from 2025-26 to 2030-31. The scheme focuses on promoting research and innovation, improving the availability of quality seeds, and strengthening farmers’ skills.

It also aims to upgrade harvesting and post-harvest practices, promote value addition, branding, and marketing, enhance exports, and reinforce quality control systems.

—IANS

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