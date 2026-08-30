Shruti Deshpande reveals she learned 'presence of mind' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Shruti Deshpande recently shared the stage with renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter Shora Siddiqui in the play 'Naqaab'.

When asked about the biggest learning she got while working with Nawazuddin during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shruti revealed that it was presence of mind and balance.

She also shared an incident during their show in Chicago when Nawazuddin's microphone had stopped working and how they managed the uncomfortable situation.

Shruti recalled, "There were around a thousand people in the audience when Nawaz sir's microphone stopped working. The audience started shouting that they couldn't hear him. It can be extremely distracting when you are performing live, and the audience is shouting because they cannot hear you. Sir had to increase his projection and speak louder. An actor can project only up to a certain point, so we also supported him and adjusted our volume accordingly. Eventually, he had to go backstage to fix his microphone. Since it was his first theatre experience and I had already been doing theatre for several years, I knew that I had to take responsibility at that moment. I improvised to some extent, and we managed the technical glitch and the short break before continuing the performance."

She added that while it is always possible to take retakes on screen, in theatre, one has to handle everything in real time.

Shruti further revealed that by the end of their time together, Nawazuddin's daughter Shora had become like a younger sister to her.

Talking about how she saw Shora transform, she said, "She was brought up in Dubai, and initially, she was learning to grasp Hindi properly. Eventually, she delivered a proper monologue on stage. We had a very good give-and-take during the process, and I feel I have seen her grow.

Speaking of Shora's similarities with her father Nawazuddin, Shruti called her a "unique actor".

"He brings something new and different to everything he does. Sometimes I see that same streak in Shora. She also has the ability to do something different," she shared.

--IANS

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