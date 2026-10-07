October 07, 2026 10:04 PM हिंदी

Shriya Saran says, ‘Meri poori family Modiji ki bhakt hai’ as he completes 25 years of his service to nation

Shriya Saran says, ‘Meri poori family Modiji ki bhakt hai’ as he completes 25 years of his service to nation

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’, has said that her whole family loves PM Modi wholeheartedly.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and wished the PM great success, and “many more years to come” on his service to the nation.

She told IANS, “Meri poori family Modiji ki bhakt hai, literally. They love, love him. And I think what he has done for our country, we are very proud of him. Many more years to come for you sir”.

PM Modi has completed 25 years as the head of a government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His tenure in Gujarat was marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development and governance, while his national leadership has focused on economic reforms, welfare delivery, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, foreign policy and India’s global standing.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, major initiatives and decisions have included the implementation of GST, expansion of digital payments and direct-benefit transfers, large-scale infrastructure development, and programmes targeting housing, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and financial inclusion. Earlier this year, Modi became India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s previous record.

Other artistes from the film fraternity also congratulated PM Modi for his service of 25 years to the nation.

Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan also took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for PM Modi, as he wrote, “My warm wishes to Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 25 years in public office. 25 years in public office is, above all, a testament to the trust and love of the people. My own journey of 70 years in public life has been sustained by the trust and love of the people”.

“Last year, when I met him after taking my oath as an MP, he was gracious enough to give time to a first-time MP. Irrespective of our political affiliations, we spoke of our hopes and dreams for India, and of our shared duty to build a stronger nation and a better future for generations to come”, he added.

--IANS

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