Shriya Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar plant 1,500 saplings to create a mini forest for birds

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared a glimpse of a heartwarming green initiative undertaken with her mother, veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The duo planted 1,500 indigenous saplings with the aim of creating a mini forest that will eventually become home to birds and other wildlife in the near future.

Taking to her social media account, Shriya shared pictures of the plantation site, where hundreds of saplings could be seen spread in a neat set-up across a large patch of land surrounded by lush greenery.

In one of the stories, she wrote, "Learning patience, resilience, compassion from saplings", while tagging her mother, Supriya Pilgaonkar.

In another post, she revealed, "1500 indigenous saplings planted. To create a mini forest! Home to birds, bees and many more," adding, "@supriyapilgaonkar making dreams come true."

Supriya had also taken to her social media account to share a picture from their important act, and wrote, “Do your bit.”

For the uninitiated, Shriya is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. On the professional front, she made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Ekulti Ek' alongside her father before expanding her career across Hindi cinema.

She has been seen in acclaimed titles such as 'Fan', 'Mirzapur', 'The Broken News', 'Taaza Khabar', 'Crackdown' and the French series 'The Gone Game' and others.

Talking about Supriya Pilgaonkar, she has been a part of the Indian film and television industry for over four decades, mostly delivering Marathi and Hindi content.

She is known for popular projects including 'Tu Tu Main Main', 'Sasural Genda Phool', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', and many Marathi films.

–IANS

rd/