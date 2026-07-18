Shreyas Talpade calls ‘The India Story’, ‘ordinary man's fight against extraordinary challenge’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress’, has called the film an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Saturday, and presents the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its far-reaching impact on society. It is packed with intense drama, powerful performances, and a socially relevant message.

Talking about the film, Shreyas Talpade said, "The trailer captures the emotional core of The India Story. It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination. I believe audiences will relate to its emotions and message, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the film in theatres on July 24”.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, and promises a gripping narrative that uncovers hidden truths while highlighting a growing crisis that affects millions every day.

Kajal Aggarwal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen”.

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, and Sagar B. Shinde.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, ‘The India Story’ is set to release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

--IANS

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