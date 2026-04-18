Shreyas Iyer says his mission as PBKS’ skipper is to ‘go full throttle and lift the trophy’

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings (PBKS) brilliantly since joining the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and taking over the captaincy. With IPL 2026 underway now and Iyer’s team on top of the rankings, the Mumbai-born made it clear that the ultimate objective remains unchanged, while emphasising a process-driven approach.

"The mission, obviously, is to lift the trophy. But I always feel that the more you stay in the present, the more you stay in control of what is in your hands at that moment and you just have to go full throttle. You don’t have to think too far ahead or dwell on the past. I reiterate the same point to my teammates as well, that when we are out there, we are playing for ourselves, not against the opponents. We just want to improve each day and make sure we put our best foot forward. When everything comes together and that synergy builds, everything falls into place,” Iyer told JioStar.

Having led Punjab to the brink of glory in the Indian Premier League 2025, where they fell just six runs short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer has quickly become a fan favourite, fondly dubbed ‘Sarpanch Saab’ for his leadership style.

“I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings about how the ‘Sarpanch’ tag came up and what it meant. But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that ‘Sarpanch’ means the head of a family, a group, or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started,” Iyer said, reflecting on the nickname that underscores his role within the squad.

Iyer’s impact was immediate last season, headlined by a blistering unbeaten 97 on debut for Punjab, where he prioritised the team’s total over personal milestones.

“Honestly, at that moment, I told Shashank not to overthink because there were 10 balls left. I thought I would get at least one ball out of those 10. So, I told him, ‘You can play freely, don’t think too much.’ In the last over as well, I gave him that belief, that it’s okay to take it on and not worry about my hundred. In the back of my mind, I felt I would get at least one ball somehow. But then he played the entire over, and I was happy that we got 240 on the board. To get that score in the first match of the season sets the rhythm,” he stated.

The skipper also highlighted his collaborative leadership style, citing an instance in which teammates' input proved decisive in a crunch situation.

“When you are on the ground, every individual is involved in the game, and everyone’s inputs matter in that situation. When bowlers come and say they can execute a certain plan, it’s important to back them because their instincts can be strong as well. At the same time, there are situations when they run out of ideas and ask what they should do, and that’s when I step in and provide input.

“It goes hand in hand, it’s not like I always dictate terms. Even in team meetings, players come up with solid points, and you have to value what they bring. We had discussed bowling wide yorkers to Rutherford because wherever else we pitched, he was going bonkers. The plan worked, and Vyshak ended up being the hero in that game,” he said.

Iyer also reflected on Punjab’s dramatic turnaround in a low-scoring clash against Kolkata Knight Riders last season, where his side defended a modest total of 111 through relentless pressure and attacking intent.

“As soon as we got two wickets, they stitched together a solid partnership. I wanted them to feel a bit of pressure, so with close-in fielders, I tried to make them feel like we were right in their face. The idea was to push them into doing something extra or playing a shot that wasn’t necessary, and that worked well,” he said.

I made the field more attacking when a new batter came in, and they tried to play improvisational shots, like Ramandeep playing the sweep earlier. Credit goes to the bowlers as well, they were very consistent with their lines and lengths and had an attacking mindset. I keep telling them in every game that it’s not over until the last ball is bowled or the last run is scored. You never give up, you fight till the end. We’ve seen so many matches where consistent wickets create pressure on the opposition,” he added.

--IANS

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