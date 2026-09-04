September 04, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal bumps into Falguni Pathak mid-air, has a fangirl moment

Shreya Ghoshal bumps into Falguni Pathak mid-air, has a fangirl moment

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shreya Ghoshal had a major fan girl moment as she bumped into legendary singer Falguni Pathak in flight.

Falguni took to her social media account to share a glimpse of the memorable mid-air meeting, posting a photograph featuring herself alongside Shreya Ghoshal and the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar. In the picture, Falguni, Shreya, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani can be seen posing together inside the aircraft.

Sharing the picture, Falguni wrote, “Some journeys become special not because of the destination, but because of the people you meet along the way. What a delightful surprise to meet the incredibly talented Vishal-Shekhar and the wonderful Shreya Ghoshal on my flight A lovely encounter, beautiful conversations, and memories to take along with me. Some moments are simply meant to bebe treasured.”.

The moment seemed just as special for Shreya as well, who took to the comments section to reveal her own fan moment. The celebrated playback singer wrote: “I had a full fan girl moment Love you so much maam!”

Talking about Falguni Pathak, meanwhile, remains synonymous with the pomp of Navratri celebrations. Often celebrated as the 'Dandiya Queen', she has become a defining voice of festive pop with songs such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Chudi, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, O Piya and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Her music amalgamated with Gujarati folk has been entertaining an entire generation a soundtrack for Navratri.

Shreya, on the other hand, has established herself as one of the most versatile playback singers of her generation. Her long association with Vishal-Shekhar has also produced popular collaborations, including songs such as Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai and Manwa Laage, among others.

–IANS

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