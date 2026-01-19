January 19, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor declares Monday as her ‘Sunday’, quips ‘kya kar loge?’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has decided to bend the rules of the week, declaring Monday as her personal “Sunday”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is the most-followed Indian woman on Instagram, shared two laid-back selfies in which she is seen lounging on a couch, sporting glasses. She kept it casual yet chic in a beige top, perfectly capturing her relaxed mood.

Shraddha wrote in Hindi, “Mera Sunday Aaj hai, kya kar loge??? (My Sunday is today, what will you do???).”

Shraddha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti. She bagged her first major role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011.

However, her fandom skyrocketed with her work in Mohit Suri's romantic musical Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She also featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed drama Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saaho, and the Stree franchise.

Shraddha is set to return with Stree 3. The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

She has also been roped in for a biopic based on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and the forthcoming drama has been named Eetha.

The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The actress had recently shared a video of herself inside a car during the wee hours, with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus glowing beautifully in the background. She added the A.R. Rahman track “Rehna Tu” from the 2009 film Delhi-6.

For the caption, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor wrote: “Nothing better than night drives in your own city (sic).”

