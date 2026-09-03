'Shows their mindset', BJP blasts Cong over questioning military veteran's appointment as Ram Temple CEO

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday came down heavily on political rivals, particularly the Congress, for pointing fingers at the appointment of Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the Ram Temple's first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and said that this was nothing but a reflection of grand old party's "anti-Army" mindset.

The appointment of former Air Force Officer, who commanded forces during Operation Sindoor, was welcomed by the BJP and the saints community but the Congress questioned the purpose and rationale behind bringing in an Armed forces veteran for managing the religious affairs at the Ayodhya temple while some also suggesting that this was done to whitewash the theft and donation controversy.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, addressing media at the party Headquarters, lashed out at the Congress for such baseless insinuations and said that this shows its hatred and despise for the Armed forces.

He said that such statements by the Congress leaders show its hatred towards the Armed forces and said that both Congress and Pakistan are having "sleepless nights", ever since our Army and Air Force brought the enemy at its knees.

"I am surprised to see how both Congress and Pakistan have been deprived of sleep ever since India delivered a befitting response to Pakistani terrorism through 'Operation Sindoor', particularly, since the time, our soldiers and forces struck deep inside Pakistani territory," he said.

Bhandari also recalled the labelling of the then Army Chief (Bipin Rawat) as a "street goon" by some Congress leaders and said that the party's mindset hasn't changed till date and today, they are pointing fingers at the honesty and integrity of military veterans, referring to Retired Air Marshal's appointment as temple CEO.

He said that it was a matter of "great joy and happiness" for every citizen and nationalist Indian that the now retired Air Force veteran (Jeetendra Mishra) who commanded the forces during Operation Sindoor will now lead the operations at Ram Temple.

"This reinforces the nation's deep-rooted respect for the forces under Narendra Modi-led government but the Congress won't understand this," he added.

Bhandari, during his presser at party Headquarters, also hurled serious charges at Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab accusing the Chief Minister and his wife of running an institutionalised extortion and corruption through intermediaries and middlemen.

He claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is facing allegations of running a racket, while his wife is accused of using middlemen to settle legitimate rape cases in exchange for Rs 5 crore, and also presented audio recordings to corroborate his charge on the corruption racket in the Bhagwant Mann government.

--IANS

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