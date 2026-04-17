'Shows deep trust of this House in you': PM Modi congratulates Harivansh on RS Dy Chairman re-election

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Harivansh Narayan Singh on his re-election as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, praising his leadership, discipline, and consistent contribution to the functioning of the Upper House.

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Harivansh Ji. The fact that he has been elected Deputy Chairman for the third consecutive time reflects the deep trust this House places in him. Under his deputy chairmanship, the House has seen significant improvement. This is a symbol of his simple and efficient working style. We have all seen, under his guidance, the House becoming more effective. He uses his vast experience to conduct the proceedings, making them more accurate and productive.”

“I am confident that in his new tenure, he will continue with the same dedication and balance. With everyone’s cooperation, this House will achieve new heights,” said PM Modi.

“Harivansh Ji was born in Jai Prakash Ji’s village and, since his student days, he has been actively involved in village development work.”

The Prime Minister also connected the occasion with history, saying, “Today, April 17, 1927, marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. It is indeed a coincidence that Harivansh Ji is beginning this responsibility on his birth anniversary. He has also written a book on Chandrashekhar Ji and has helped introduce his life and ideas to new generations.”

He further said, “Harivansh Ji’s public life is not limited to parliamentary work; he has also achieved significant milestones in journalism. He has always placed human values at the core of his work, and his language and expression reflect discipline and simplicity.”

“I used to read his writings when I was in Gujarat. He used to strongly express his views and raise important issues. In journalism, he always tried to reach the last person. Even in the House, we can see the reflection of these qualities, which is a matter of great satisfaction,” he said.

“Whether in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, new Members of Parliament can learn a great deal from Harivansh Ji,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further stressed, “Punctuality and dedication towards responsibility are his strengths. Since he became a member of the Upper House, he has devoted full time to the functioning of the House.”

“He listens to every issue carefully and gives full attention, which is a valuable lesson for all of us,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “As Deputy Chairman, the way he conducts the House and as a member, the way he contributes -- both are always spoken of highly. Outside Parliament as well, the manner in which he carries out his responsibilities is remarkable and admirable.”

“I have seen Harivansh Ji dedicate considerable time to engaging with youth and creating awareness among them. He travels across the country for this purpose,” he added.

Citing historical events, PM Modi said, “In 2018, when he began his role as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he conducted around 300 programmes in colleges and universities. This is a significant effort -- visiting institutions, participating in events, preparing, and motivating students. This is truly commendable.”

“The dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 should be a guiding vision for our youth, and he consistently works to convey this message,” the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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