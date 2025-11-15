November 15, 2025 1:19 PM हिंदी

Shoojit Sircar recalls a quiet moment with 'forever inspiration' Kamini Kaushal

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Remembering veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, at the age of 98, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recalled a loving memory with her.

The 'Piku' maker took to his official Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo with Kamini Kaushal.

Expressing his regret on not getting a chance to work with Kamini Kaushal, Sircar penned a heartfelt note saying, "A beautiful memory, a forever inspiration. I had the privilege of sharing a quiet moment with Kamini Kaushal during the casting of “Gulabo Sitabo" (sic)."

"I wish the stars had aligned so we could have created something together; her presence was graceful, warm, and elegant. Rest in peace, dear Kamini ji. You had the sweetest smile and voice," the 'I Want to Talk' maker added.

Anupam Kher also mourned the loss of the brilliant artist. He wrote on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle, "Kamini Kaushal ji was not only a brilliant artist, but also a beautiful human being. Whenever I met her, she always greeted me with a smile and with love, and always gave good advice. In the history of Indian films, her name will be written in golden letters! Om Shanti! (sic)."

Before this, Kiara Advani, who was seen with the late actress in "Kabir Singh," also paid a heartfelt tribute to Kamini Kaushal.

She took to social media and posted an image of Kamini Kaushal from her younger days.

Kiara penned, “It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji. (sic)”

Kamini Kaushal was seen as Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother in the movie.

Shahid also uploaded a collage picture of Kamini Kaushal on social media, along with the caption, “Rest In Light, Ma'am. (sic)”

