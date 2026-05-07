‘Shocked and saddened’: Kohli mourns former U19 teammate Amanpreet Gill’s demise

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India's charismatic batter Virat Kohli expressed grief over the passing of his former India Under-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill, who died at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, leaving the cricket fraternity in mourning.

Kohli took to social media to pay tribute to Gill and extend condolences to his family and loved ones. The two had shared the dressing room during their early cricketing days in the India Under-19 setup.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote in his heartfelt message on X.

Gill, a right-arm medium pacer, represented the Punjab cricket team in six first-class matches during his domestic career and was also part of Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though his playing career was brief, he remained closely connected with cricket and continued contributing to the sport in Punjab after retirement.

He represented India in several youth ODIs and a three-day youth Test in 2007, touring England, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka during that period. However, Gill missed out on selection for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2008-winning India squad led by Kohli.

The Punjab Cricket Association mourned his demise in an official statement and remembered him as a committed servant of Punjab cricket.

“The Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad loss of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member of the Senior Selection Committee, Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams like India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab, and Punjab,” the PCA said in its statement.

The association also extended condolences to Gill’s family and prayed for strength during the difficult time. According to the PCA, his cremation is scheduled to take place at the Manimajra Cremation Ground in Chandigarh.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also expressed grief over Gill’s untimely demise and offered condolences to his family and friends.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill at such a young age. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to his former teammate and friend. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Yuvraj remembered Gill as a "quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game," adding that they had shared the dressing room during their early cricketing years. He conveyed his condolences to Gill's family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Yuvraj wrote on X.

--IANS

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