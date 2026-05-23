Badminton: Chinese shuttlers storm into four finals at Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, May 23 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers booked spots in four finals at the 2026 Malaysia Masters after a strong showing in Saturday's semifinal matches in the BWF World Series event in the Malaysian capital.

In men's singles, Li Shifeng defeated compatriot Hu Zhe'an 21-17, 21-16 to advance to the final, where he will face Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul on Sunday. Women's singles star Chen Yufei cruised past Japan's Hina Akechi 21-11, 21-14 and will take on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the title match.

In women's doubles, Chen Fanshutian and Luo Xumin rallied to beat fellow Chinese pair Bao Lijing and Cao Zihan 18-21, 21-9, 21-19, setting up a final clash against Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto, reports Xinhua.

Mixed doubles duo Gao Jiaxuan and Wei Yaxin also battled into the final after overcoming Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 22-24, 21-16, 21-18. They will meet Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the championship match.

Earlier, Chinese shuttlers stormed past their quarterfinal opponents on Friday, securing semifinal berths across multiple events.

Men's singles world junior champion Hu Zhe'an outplayed Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 14-21, 21-13, 21-16, while Li Shifeng defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-18, 15-21, 21-5.

Women's singles player Chen Yufei outplayed Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-19, 21-9.

Women's doubles pair Bao Lijing and Cao Zihan overcame Chen Yan Fei and Sun Liang Ching of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 18-21, 21-15, while Chen Fanshutian and Luo Xumin overpowered Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 24-22, 21-18.

Mixed doubles duo Gao Jiaxuan and Wei Yaxin outplayed Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-18, 21-16, while Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui defeated Presley Smith and Jennie Gai of the United States 23-21, 22-20.

--IANS

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