Shoaib Ibrahim reduces high cholesterol levels, says it's concerning since BP is hereditary in his family

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a health update with his fans, revealing that he has successfully brought his cholesterol levels back to normal after months of disciplined dieting and workout sessions.

In his latest vlog posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib opened up about his health journey while enjoying a plate of authentic Dal Baati churma, mentioning that after nearly four months of physical fitness and effort, his cholesterol levels have now improved.

The actor shared that he had to take his health seriously, especially since cholesterol and blood pressure issues run in his family. Shoaib revealed that both his parents have been dealing with cholesterol and BP-related concerns, making him extra cautious about his own health and fitness.

Speaking about his journey, Shoaib mentioned that over the past few months, he has been extremely mindful of his diet and staying physically active.

The actor had earlier mentioned that his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, had also lost significant weight after she started dieting and focusing on her physical well-being.

In his vlog, Shoaib had stated how Deepika had been extremely focused on eating right and did not indulge in any cheat day at all for the past few months.

Shoaib had also shared that Dipika has been following a strict diet and has naturally lost around 2 kg over the past month.

For the uninitiated, Dipika has been dealing with cysts and cancer concerns, and earlier had spoken about the emotional and physical toll of constant medical examinations.

She had admitted that fatigue and mental exhaustion often take over.

Meanwhile, Shoaib had seen stressing over the importance of maintaining a positive environment at home especially when there's somebody who is not in the best phase physically and mentally.

“There should be fun and laughter at home. Being happy is also an important part of your well-being,” he said.

–IANS

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