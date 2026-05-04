May 04, 2026 10:12 AM हिंदी

Shoaib Ibrahim reduces high cholesterol levels, says it's concerning since BP is hereditary in his family

Shoaib Ibrahim reduces high cholesterol levels, says it's concerning since BP is hereditary in his family

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a health update with his fans, revealing that he has successfully brought his cholesterol levels back to normal after months of disciplined dieting and workout sessions.

In his latest vlog posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib opened up about his health journey while enjoying a plate of authentic Dal Baati churma, mentioning that after nearly four months of physical fitness and effort, his cholesterol levels have now improved.

The actor shared that he had to take his health seriously, especially since cholesterol and blood pressure issues run in his family. Shoaib revealed that both his parents have been dealing with cholesterol and BP-related concerns, making him extra cautious about his own health and fitness.

Speaking about his journey, Shoaib mentioned that over the past few months, he has been extremely mindful of his diet and staying physically active.

The actor had earlier mentioned that his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, had also lost significant weight after she started dieting and focusing on her physical well-being.

In his vlog, Shoaib had stated how Deepika had been extremely focused on eating right and did not indulge in any cheat day at all for the past few months.

Shoaib had also shared that Dipika has been following a strict diet and has naturally lost around 2 kg over the past month.

For the uninitiated, Dipika has been dealing with cysts and cancer concerns, and earlier had spoken about the emotional and physical toll of constant medical examinations.

She had admitted that fatigue and mental exhaustion often take over.

Meanwhile, Shoaib had seen stressing over the importance of maintaining a positive environment at home especially when there's somebody who is not in the best phase physically and mentally.

“There should be fun and laughter at home. Being happy is also an important part of your well-being,” he said.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Adah Sharma on how she measures success: Numbers, opinions come and go

Adah Sharma on how she measures success: Numbers, opinions come and go

Sai Tamhankar: It's a very good era for actors like me

Sai Tamhankar: It's a very good era for actors like me

Crude oil prices slip up to nearly 3 pc as President Trump signals Hormuz relief

Crude oil prices slip up to nearly 3 pc as President Trump signals Hormuz relief

Radha's T20 WC selection a result of massive improvements with bat and ball: Tanuja Kanwar

Radha's T20 WC selection a result of massive improvements with bat and ball: Tanuja Kanwar

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Mandar Chandwadkar poses with ‘legends’ Rakesh Bedi, Dilip Joshi

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Mandar Chandwadkar poses with ‘legends’ Rakesh Bedi, Dilip Joshi

Sensex, Nifty surge 1 pc in early trade over de-escalation hopes, assembly poll result trends

Sensex, Nifty surge 1 pc in early trade over de-escalation hopes, assembly poll result trends

Monchengladbach beat Dortmund to secure Bundesliga safety

Monchengladbach beat Dortmund to secure Bundesliga safety

Ekta Kapoor dances on the roads of Bangkok with Urvashi Dholakia on an all girls’ trip

Ekta Kapoor 'dances on the roads' of Bangkok with Urvashi Dholakia on an all girls’ trip

Mom to-be Sambhavna Seth celebrates motherhood with a Guru Randhawa song, shares excitement

Mom to-be Sambhavna Seth celebrates motherhood with a Guru Randhawa song, shares excitement

Hyundai, Kia's US sales drop on base effect

Hyundai, Kia's US sales drop on base effect