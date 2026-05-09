Shivraj Singh Chouhan to strengthen rural connectivity with allocation of Rs 18,907 crore for FY27

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to announce Rs 18,907 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the financial year 2026-27 on Sunday -- marking 25 years of the PMGSY and the national launch of PMGSY-IV, an official statement said on Saturday.

The allocation is expected to further strengthen rural connectivity and improve access to economic activities, education, healthcare and agricultural markets in rural areas.

Out of this, Rs 830 crore has been allocated for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will also participate in the event.

The silver jubilee celebrations will be held at Bhairunda in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, marking a major milestone in the development journey of rural India.

Chouhan will lead the programme and reinforce the national commitment to connecting villages with durable, all-weather paved roads, according to a ministry statement.

“The programme is being presented not merely as a government event, but also as a large-scale celebration of rural transformation, social inclusion and the commitment to taking development to the last mile through infrastructure expansion,” the statement added.

Chouhan will also hand over approval letters and financial allocations under PMGSY-IV to Chief Minister Yadav for 973 roads covering a total length of 2,117 kilometres in Madhya Pradesh.

These projects are expected to benefit 987 habitations across the state.

Along with this, road projects covering more than 384 kilometres under the PM-JANMAN initiative will also be approved, directly benefiting 168 backward habitations, the statement added.

Chouhan has consistently emphasised that a village road is not merely a means of transportation, but a pathway to prosperity, education, healthcare, markets, employment and a life of dignity.

The silver jubilee celebrations of PMGSY and the launch of PMGSY-IV are being described as a decisive step towards taking rural India to new heights of development in the coming years.

--IANS

na/