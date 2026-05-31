IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to clinch Orange Cap

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Indian cricket's newest phenomenon, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has capped off a breathtaking Indian Premier League season by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the Orange Cap, rewriting record books at just 15 years and 65 days of age.

The Rajasthan Royals opener finished IPL 2026 with a staggering 776 runs from 16 innings, a tally that remained untouched after Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and fellow opener Sai Sudharsan failed to mount a successful challenge in Sunday's final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With Rajasthan's campaign ending in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi had already completed his season. Yet his extraordinary run-scoring exploits ensured that no batter could catch him. Gill ended the tournament with 732 runs, while defending Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan accumulated 722.

Virat Kohli, who was placed sixth before the summit clash between RCB and GT began, has scored 638 and surpassed SRH’s Klassen and Ishan Kishan to jump to fourth but still remains far from surpassing Sooryavanshi’s tally, ending fourth in the overall list.

The teenager's achievement shattered another age-related benchmark. Until now, Sudharsan's Orange Cap triumph in 2025, at 23 years and 231 days, stood as the record for the youngest winner of the award. What separated Sooryavanshi from the rest was not merely the volume of runs but the manner in which they came. The Bihar-born prodigy scored at an astonishing strike rate of 237.31, producing an aggressive brand of batting rarely witnessed in the tournament's history.

His six-hitting spree became one of the defining stories of the season. Sooryavanshi launched 72 sixes across the campaign, eclipsing the long-standing IPL record of 59 set by Chris Gayle and establishing a new benchmark for power-hitting excellence.

The season was filled with milestones. Sooryavanshi became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 1,000 career runs in terms of balls faced, requiring only 440 deliveries and surpassing the previous mark held by West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he reached the landmark in just 23 knocks, second only to Shaun Marsh's record of 21.

His campaign could have been even more extraordinary. While he registered a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he also suffered the heartbreak of three dismissals in the nineties, scores of 93, 97 and 96 denying him a chance to match Kohli's record of four hundreds in a single IPL season.

Nevertheless, the numbers scarcely capture the impact of his performances. Throughout IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi emerged as the tournament's most captivating storyline, combining audacious strokeplay with remarkable consistency against some of the world's best bowlers.

As the curtain falls on a memorable season, Indian cricket finds itself celebrating not just an Orange Cap winner, but the arrival of a generational talent whose rise appears only to have begun.

--IANS

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