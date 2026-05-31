May 31, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

Catholic bishops meet Pope Leo, highlight challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan

Catholic bishops meet Pope Leo, highlight challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan

Islamabad, May 31 (IANS) Catholic bishops, comprising three archbishops, four bishops, and a cardinal, from Pakistan visited the Vatican to submit their reports in different departments and meet Pope Leo XIV. Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan President Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad, highlighted the challenges faced by Christians in Pakistan, a report has said.

He spoke about the misuse of blasphemy laws, systematic discrimination, and the increasing number of forced conversions and marriages that target young Christian girls in Pakistan, according to a report in International Christian Concern.

Samson Shukardin stressed that Christians in Pakistan were not receiving equal rights.

He said that many Christians in Pakistan face constant social and systemic discrimination in their daily lives.

During the meeting, the bishops invited Pope Leo XIV to visit Pakistan. The Vatican has not released an official travel announcement. However, Pope Leo expressed his interest in the request, assuring the delegation of his desire to visit Pakistan in the future, according to a report in International Christian Concern.

Last week, minority rights organisations requested Pakistan's federal government to introduce constitutional reforms with a goal to strengthen protection for religious minorities, women and children as part of the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill, a report has said.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, leaders of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) and allied groups presented a reform package that calls for introducing changes to constitutional provisions linked to political representation, religious freedom, and child protection, a report in Eurasia Review mentioned.

During the event, MAP chairman Akmal Bhatti said Pakistan could not function as a pluralistic democracy as constitutional provisions restricted non-Muslims from taking the offices of President and Prime Minister and minority communities did not have direct democratic representation.

Bhatti, according to the report, said that proposed reforms were aimed to ensure equality before the law and equal opportunities for everyone in Pakistan.

He added that constitutional and legal structures should protect children from forced religious conversion and child marriage.

The proposals presented by the MAP call for banning the religious conversion of people aged below 18 years until free and informed consent is recorded before a judicial magistrate.

Bhatti demanded amendments to Articles 51 and 106 to introduce direct elections for seats reserved for non-Muslims and women in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Akmal Bhatti urged Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Reforms to hold talks with minority communities, legal experts, and civil society organisations before preparing the final amendment package.

--IANS

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