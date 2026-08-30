Shivangi Joshi's sweet birthday wish for 'bestie' Jannat Zubair: Hope we always have each other

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi penned a sweet birthday wish for 'bestie' Jannat Zubair as she turned a year older on Saturday.

Dropping some rare photos of the two on her official handle, the 'Lock Upp 2' contestant expressed her love for Jannat in a heartwarming note.

Shivangi shared that Jannat is one of those people for her, without whom she is now even unable to imagine her life.

She added that she cherishes every moment the two share, and all the memories they have ended up creating over the years.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress wrote, "Babbyyyyyy….Some people just become such a beautiful part of your life that you can’t really remember what life felt like before them.

You’re that person for me… With you, it’s everything — laughing till our stomachs hurt, crying our eyes out, conversations that somehow make everything feel okay again and then five minutes later talking about the most random nonsense like nothing happened. From travelling and getting ready together, to sleeping next to each other, oversharing absolutely everything, sitting together in silence, literally showering together… and so, so much more. Life is warmer, funnier, definitely more insane but somehow a little less insane with you in it. You’re my hype girl, my comfort person, my emergency contact for actual emergencies and obviously all the unnecessary ones too. (sic)."

Shivangi hoped that the coming year brings all things beautiful for Jannat. "I hope you get the kind of happiness that stays, the love you deserve, everything your heart has been quietly wishing for and so much more", she went on to add.

She further wished for "More core memories, unhinged conversations, laughing at things nobody else understands and being absolute menaces to each other even when we’re old".

Shivangi also wished that no matter what life has to offer, they always have each other.

"Happy birthday bestie… Love you more than this caption could ever say", the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4' actress concluded the post.

--IANS

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