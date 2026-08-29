Shiva Rajkumar, Abishan Jeevinth's film unit wraps up shooting!

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Gautham Sivaraman's upcoming film, featuring Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Tamil actor and director Abishan Jeevinth in the lead, on Saturday announced that shooting for the film had now been wrapped up.

Taking to its Instagram page to announce the wrapping up of shooting, Drama Company, the production house producing the film, wrote, "That’s a wrap. To the moments, the people and the magic we created together on the sets of Dr. Shivarajkumar X Abishan Jeevinth | Drama Company Production No. 1. A journey filled with joy, friendship, love, laughter and relentless hard work and memories we’ll cherish forever. First Look & Title Announcement Soon. #DramaCompanyProductionNo1 Shoot Wrap."

It may be recalled that only recently the makers of the film had revealed the look and character of Abishan Jeevinth in the film. The makers had disclosed that Abishan plays a character called Sugan in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Abishan Jeevinth's look in the film, Drama Company, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Meet the bundle of energy - Sugan. Our Energetic Star Abishan Jeevinth is all set to steal your hearts in #DramaCompanyProductionNo1. Shoot in Progress."

For the unaware, director Gautham Sivaraman's film featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

On the technical front, the film will have music by one of the best music directors in the Tamil film industry, Leon James. It will also have cinematography by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Suresh Kumar.

It may be recalled that Abishan Jeevinth had earlier this year greeted actor Shiva Rajkumar on his birthday, saying he was incredibly proud to be sharing screen space with him.

Taking to his X timeline, Abishan Jeevinth, who had shot to fame with his first directorial 'Tourist Family', wrote, "Happy Birthday, @NimmaShivanna sir!! Wishing you nothing but the very best, always. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. I’m incredibly proud to be sharing the screen with you."

--IANS

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