Richa Chadha: Mumbai has so many stories that we have grown up around but never really stopped to explore

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress-producer Richa Chadha, who has come out with a new show “Musafiri”, has reflected on Mumbai’s many untold stories, saying the city is filled with narratives that people grow up around but rarely pause to explore.

The first episode is now out and looks at the city’s history, culture and some of its most surprising secrets. In the episode there is unexpected connection between Kim Kardashian and Kala Ghoda, one of the most well-known areas in South Mumbai.

Richa also explores the birth of Mumbai and reveals fascinating facts about the city’s Gods and Goddesses, including Maa Mahalaxmi, who is considered the Mother Goddess of Mumbai.

She said: “Mumbai has so many stories that we have grown up around but never really stopped to explore. With Musafiri, I wanted to discover those unique and unheard sides of the city and share them with people.”

The episode also takes viewers to one of the oldest Armenian churches in Mumbai and explores the history of the Gateway of India and why it was built.

“I hope that even those who have lived in Mumbai all their lives will look at the city differently and feel like they are discovering a new Mumbai.”

The first episode of Musafiri will be out this evening on their YouTube channel called Phullstop.

On the acting front, she was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha. In cinema, she was last seen in Fukrey 3 directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

--IANS

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